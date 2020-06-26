Advertisement

Miss. man went on violent crime spree after release from jail due to coronavirus, police say

Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:37 PM CDT
BRANDON, Miss. (WLBT) - Police arrested a man after a high-speed chase early Friday morning.

Brandon Police Assistant Chief Chris Butts says the suspect, identified as Vincent Ogiamien, raped two people, stole several cars, and shot a woman overnight in Brandon.

After these incidents, police were led on a chase into Jackson where Ogiamien crashed at I-20 and Terry Road.

Police records indicate Ogiamien was released from the Rankin County Jail on Thursday afternoon after a DUI arrest. He has been booked seven times in Rankin County for crimes including motor vehicle theft, drugs, and fleeing police.

Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey said Ogiamien was released from jail because he tested positive for COVID-19.

Butts says Ogiamien was released from jail around 3 p.m., and 4 p.m. is when he forced his way into a woman’s vehicle to try and sexually assault her. She eventually got out and Ogiamien drove off in her car, according to Butts.

A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.
A police chase involving a recently-released inmate ended in Jackson, Mississippi.(WLBT)

Later that night, police say he kicked in a door at an apartment and sexually assaulted someone before going back to Jackson and stealing another vehicle.

Butts says Ogiamien wound up back in Brandon at a gas station and tried to sexually assault the clerk. He and another person at the gas station got into an altercation and shot at each other.

After that, Ogiamien is accused of entering another home and shooting a woman. The condition of that woman is unknown.

Around 6:30 Friday morning, another woman was sexually assaulted in Brandon.

Ogiamien was eventually spotted by an officer on Hwy 18 in Brandon when the chase began.

He is charged with two counts of rape, kidnapping, auto burglary, and aggravated assault. Ogiamien could face additional charges as the investigation continues.

