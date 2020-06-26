New grant opportunities to support Chippewa Valley nonprofits

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley, the Eau Claire Community Foundation, and the Community Foundation of Chippewa County will each offer its own grant opportunities and will then collaborate to ensure that funds they distribute will best serve the needs of the Chippewa Valley as a whole during the pandemic.

The United Way of the Greater Chippewa Valley will grant $500,000 to nonprofit organizations in both Eau Claire and Chippewa Counties to address early childhood development.

The Eau Claire Community Foundation’s “Response and Recovery Community Fund” can around $200,000 in funding to support projects that meet residents’ basic essentials.

The Community Foundation of Chippewa County’s “Response Recovery Rebuild Fund” is accepting applications and accepts multiple needs.

Eligible Chippewa Valley nonprofits can apply for grants from one or more of these separate but complementary grant cycles.

The three organizations have given out over $300,000 in total.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.