Rice Lake man sentenced to probation

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A Rice Lake man has been sentenced to 30 months probation after being accused of sexual assault and forcing an 11-year-old child to smoke marijuana.

Court records show Brandon Geiger has been sentenced to 30 months of probation on Friday.

The criminal complaint alleges that Geiger assaulted a woman he was once living with and forced a child against a wall and then put a pipe in her mouth.

Geiger was sentenced on the charge of manufacturing/delivering THC. All other charges against Geiger were dismissed, but read in as a part of sentencing.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.