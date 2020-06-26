Advertisement

Safe and Sound concert series features private, socially distanced concert

(KFYR)
By Annemarie Payson
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
SOLDIERS GROVE, Wis. (WEAU) -The Safe and Sound private concert series will be held outside, focusing on social distancing.

The concert series will be held on a seven-acre homestead near Soldiers Grove, WI. It will run July 12 to Aug. 23.

Acts include Miss Myra and the Moonshiners, David Huckfelt, Charlie Parr, Liz Draper, Ben Weaver and more.

Tickers are a suggested donation of $50 with a financial hardship option of $25. The livestream costs $25 per streaming device.

For more information and ticket details, click here.

