Webcast service developed in Eau Claire brings virtual events alive

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Organizations throughout the world are transitioning to online events during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because of this, an Eau Claire company’s webcast service is in high demand.

Perigon is a webcast service developed at WIN Technology in Eau Claire and is now being used in the Chippewa Valley and throughout the U.S. to bring people together online.

“People are recognizing that they want more out of virtual streaming so they are recognizing now ‘what else can i do?’ so they want things to actually appear and look like a real entertainment show something that you and I would tune into with cool transitions, video clips, polls, chatting,” says Petro Tsaraehradsky, VP of Sales and marketing at WIN Technology.

Perigon is described by WIN Technology as a “virtual auditorium” and has been in use for years by companies like Harvard Business Review to host webinars. Now the company is expanding its use of Perigon to host local events like virtual open houses at CVTC, congressional debates and concerts broadcast from The Pablo Center at the Confluence.

“It is unique to perform to nobody in a room but you don’t know if there is 50 or 500 people watching at home,” says Evan Middlesworth, Director of Artistic Programming at The Pablo.

Middlesworth says after having to cancel the regular schedule of events for the summer, he and his team are thankful for their partnership with Perigon to continue bringing entertainment to the Chippewa Valley in some format.

“This is an opportunity to do something and that makes everyone at The Pablo Center feel good that this is something we can provide,” Middlesworth says.

Perigon is even being used for high profile events like The Emmys which will be held virtually in September and all the events leading up to the awards show. The Oscars is even considering the webcast service to host its show if the pandemic continues into early next year.

“Even though there is hope that COVID will end there is a new normal and having virtual be part of what is mainstream is what we see happening,” Tsaraehradsky says.

The Pablo Center will host its first virtual concert on Thursday July 6 with plans to continue concerts each week through August. Middlesworth says they have several musical acts lined up with two bands each night. The events are free and people can register for a link to the shows here.

