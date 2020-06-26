Associated Press Wisconsin Daybook for Thursday, Jun. 25.

Thursday, Jun. 25 10:00 AM E2 discuss annual Clean Jobs Midwest report - Environmental Entrepreneurs (E2) hold press call to discuss new report, the fifth annual Clean Jobs Midwest report from E2 and Clean Energy Trust, and discuss 'what might have been and how severely the clean energy economy has been hurt by the coronavirus (COVID-19) economic crisis through the month of May'. The analysis provides breakdowns of the job losses by state, by major metropolitan areas, and by sector including renewable energy, energy efficiency, and clean vehicles. States covered in the report are Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, and Wisconsin

Weblinks: http://www.e2.org, https://twitter.com/e2org

Contacts: Alex Frank, Hastings Group, afrank@hastingsgroup.com, 1 703 276 3264

To join the press call (with full, two-way Q&A), please dial (877) 418-4267 and ask for the 'Clean Jobs Midwest report' news event.

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple's daily schedule - President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump depart the White House South Portico en route to the Korean War Veterans Memorial (11:00 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 11:05 AM EDT (in-town travel pool), where they participate in a Wreath Laying Ceremony (11:10 AM EDT, in-town travel pool). Afterwards, President Trump departs en route to Joint Base Andrews (11:35 AM EDT, in-town travel pool), arriving at 12:00 PM EDT (in-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (12:10 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool). He arrives at Austin Straubel International Airport (1:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media) and then participates in a Town Hall with FOX News' Sean Hannity (1:30 PM CDT, closed press). Afterwards, he departs en route to Marinette, WI (2:50 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone at 3:20 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Fincantieri Marinette Marine (3:30 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Thursday, Jun. 25 11:00 AM First Couple's daily schedule continued - President Donald Trump in Wisconsin: arrives at Fincantieri Marinette Marine at 3:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), where he participates in a tour (3:40 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool) and delivers remarks (4:00 PM CDT, pre-credentialed media). He then departs en route to Menominee Regional Airport Landing Zone (4:30 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at 4:35 PM CDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to Green Bay, WI (4:45 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving at Austin Straubel International Airport at (5:15 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool). He departs en route to Washington, DC (5:25 PM CDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at JBA at 8:10 PM EDT (out-of-town travel pool), before departing en route to the White House (8:20 PM EDT, out-of-town travel pool), arriving back at the South Lawn at 8:30 PM EDT (in-house pool)

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov/president, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Thursday, Jun. 25 3:40 PM President Trump visits shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin - President Donald Trump tours (3:40 PM CDT) and delivers remarks (4:00 PM CDT) at Fincantieri Marinette Marine, a shipbuilding facility in Wisconsin

Location: Fincantieri Marinette Marine, 1600 Ely St, Marinette, WI

Weblinks: http://www.whitehouse.gov, https://twitter.com/POTUS

Contacts: White House press, 1 202 456 2580

Register for credentials by emailing Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com by 8:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Please provide your full name, driver license number, network affiliation, crew position, phone number and email. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are limited and non-transferable. **For all on site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Eric Dent at eric.dent@us.fincantieri.com.** AF1 arrives at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, 2077 Airport Drive, Green Bay (1:00 PM CDT). Please register for credentials at https://events.whitehouse.gov/form/EventInterest?rid=GQJ4HXWPK6 by 10:00 PM CDT, Tuesday, June 23, 2020. Late requests will not be accepted. Once approved, you will receive additional logistics in a separate email. Credentials are non-transferable * For all on-site and additional logistical questions, please direct them to Rob Burgess at Robert.K.Burgess@who.eop.gov

Thursday, Jun. 25 9:00 PM President Trump participates in town hall on FOX News' 'Hannity' - 'Hannity', including a pre-recorded town hall with President Donald Trump, who discusses the latest on police reform and the 2020 election with FOX News Channel's Sean Hannity * Originates from the Jet Air facility at Green Bay Austin Straubel International Airport, Green Bay, WI

Weblinks: http://www.foxnews.com/, https://twitter.com/FoxNews

Contacts: Carly Shanahan, Fox News, carly.shanahan@foxnews.com, 1 212 301 3851

Recorded at 1:30 PM CDT

Friday, Jun. 26 12:00 PM Milwaukee Press Club Newsmaker Lunch Hour virtual event, with Republican Sen. Ron Johnson

Weblinks: http://www.milwaukeepressclub.org/, https://twitter.com/mkepressclub

Contacts: Joette Richards, Milwaukee Press Club, joette@milwaukeepressclub.org, 1 262 894 2224

Register: https://milwaukeepressclub.org/events/u-s-sen-ron-johnson-to-headline-newsmaker-lunch-hour/

Friday, Jun. 26 1:00 PM Jill Biden on virtual campaign trail for husband Joe in New Hampshire and Wisconsin - Former Second Lady Dr Jill Biden campaigns virtually in New Hampshire and Wisconsin for husband presumptive 2020 Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, holding virtual events on the Affordable Care Act (ACA) with Dem Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester, NH (2:00 PM EDT), and with Dem Sen. Kamala Harris in Milwaukee (2:15 PM CDT)

Weblinks: https://joebiden.com/, https://twitter.com/JoeBiden

Contacts: Joe Biden for President press, BidenPress@joebiden.com

RSVP https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSff3ekpuqKK35fJ7a1biaZUivunE_wLSwv9sHYjig3OJwvK9A/viewform