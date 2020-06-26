Wisconsin News Digest

Here’s a look at AP’s general news coverage in Wisconsin. Questions about coverage plans go to News Editor Doug Glass at 612-332-2727 or dglass@ap.org. Jeff Baenen is on the desk.

This information is not for publication or broadcast, and these plans are subject to change. Expected stories may not develop, or late-breaking and more newsworthy events may take precedence. Advisories, digests and digest advisories will keep you up to date.

For up-to-the minute information on AP’s coverage, visit Coverage Plan at newsroom.ap.org.

Some TV and radio stations will receive broadcast versions of the stories below, along with all updates.

TOP STORY:

PENCE-WISCONSIN

MADISON, Wis. — Vice President Mike Pence planned to launch a faith-centered tour in a conservative Milwaukee suburb on Tuesday, after touting Wisconsin’s school choice program for the second time this year. Pence’s events come two days before President Donald Trump was to campaign in northeast Wisconsin. By Scott Bauer. SENT: 525 words, photos. Developing.

AROUND THE STATE:

ACCUSED ABUSER KILLED

KENOSHA, Wis. — A Milwaukee woman who has been in custody for two years accused of killing a man who sexually assaulted her and other underage girls has been released from jail, according to one of the community groups that raised her $400,000 bail. Chrystul Kizer, 19, was released Monday from the Kenosha County Jail where she was awaiting trial. SENT: 410 words.

IN BRIEF:

SUSPICIOUS PACKAGE-GOP-WISCONSIN, DEAD ZONE TASK FORCE

___

If you have stories of regional or statewide interest, please email them to apmlw@ap.org. If you have photos of regional or statewide interest, please send via FTP to the AP in New York, 888-273-6867. For access to AP Newsroom and other technical issues, including FTP account information, contact AP Customer Support at apcustomersupport@ap.org or 877-836-9477.