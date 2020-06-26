Advertisement

Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her

She will be traumatized but she hopes they “choose to improve themselves.”
Fire
Fire(WRDW)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire wants her attackers to know they hurt her but she hopes they will improve themselves.

Althea Bernstein told police she was driving in downtown Madison during protests early Wednesday morning when four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and threw a lighter at her, setting her on fire. She says she drove away and patted out the flames. Bernstein told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s hopeful her attackers realize that she will be traumatized but she hopes they “choose to improve themselves.”

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Crime

ECPD: Convicted sex offender to be released to Randall Street

Updated: 10 minutes ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Eau Claire Police Department says a convicted sex offender will be released in the 100 block of Randall Street in Eau Claire on June 30.

Ap

Dueling Trump-Biden events offer contrasting virus responses

Updated: 2 hours ago
The campaign has largely been frozen for several months because of the coronavirus. But President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden swung through critical battleground states on Thursday presenting starkly different visions for a post-pandemic America.

Ap

Dane County amends coronavirus restrictions as cases jump

Updated: 2 hours ago
Dane County officials have amended restrictions on gatherings after marking the largest increase in confirmed coronavirus cases over a five-day period since the first case in February.

Ap

2 killed when driver flees from traffic stop and crashes

Updated: 2 hours ago
Authorities say two people have died and two others have been injured in a fiery crash of a vehicle that was fleeing from a traffic stop in Sun Prairie.

Latest News

Entertainment

Safe and Sound concert series features private, socially distanced concert

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The Safe and Sound concert series will go on, with social distancing rules.

News

We are responsible for creating the change we need

Updated: 3 hours ago
We are currently experiencing and witnessing an important movement in our nation’s history. The recent senseless killings of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, and other Black men and women symbolized the tipping point.

News

Bear hunting application period for 2021 season opens July 1

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The bear hunting season application for 2021 will open on July 1st and the application deadline will be December 10th, 2020.

National

US consumer spending up 8.2%, partly erasing record plunge

Updated: 7 hours ago
merican consumers increased their spending by a sharp 8.2% in May, partly erasing record plunges the previous two months, against the backdrop of an economy that’s likely shrinking by its steepest pace on record this quarter.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - June 26

Updated: 8 hours ago
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for this morning's agriculture news.

News

Ag Chat 6/26/2020

Updated: 8 hours ago