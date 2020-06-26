Wisconsin woman wants burn attackers to know they hurt her

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A biracial Wisconsin woman who says a group of white men set her on fire wants her attackers to know they hurt her but she hopes they will improve themselves.

Althea Bernstein told police she was driving in downtown Madison during protests early Wednesday morning when four white men sprayed her with lighter fluid and threw a lighter at her, setting her on fire. She says she drove away and patted out the flames. Bernstein told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that she’s hopeful her attackers realize that she will be traumatized but she hopes they “choose to improve themselves.”

The attack is being investigated as a hate crime.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.