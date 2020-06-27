Advertisement

Area businesses given guide for handling COVID-19 exposures

By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force aims to help businesses know what to do if someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

After several Eau Claire businesses are identified by the Eau Claire City-County health department for potential COVID-19 exposures, the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force released a six step guide for employers that highlights what to do if a coronavirus exposure happens at their business. Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Minor says as more places open back up, it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when a COVID-19 positive person.

“When businesses were going to start to reopen, we’re going to see a spike. That is natural,” said Minor.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, public health specialist Audrey Boerner says one of the steps includes contact tracing procedures through the health department.

“Our nursing team will talk with that person to really understand the risk of that contact,” she says. “Were they inside, were they outside, were people wearing cloth masks or not and then if there is anyone who is at risk of exposure based on that interview, we follow up with them.”

If that positive person says he or she visited a business, the health department reaches out to discuss options for cleaning and if necessary, a short-term shut down.

“With this particular virus, the EPA has identified some specific types of cleaners that are approved to decontaminate after a potential exposure,” Boerner says. “We would work with the business to make sure they are using the right chemicals to do appropriate cleaning.”

A local COVID-19 economic recovery task force aims to help businesses know what to do if someone tests positive for the Coronavirus.
A local COVID-19 economic recovery task force aims to help businesses know what to do if someone tests positive for the Coronavirus.(WEAU)

“Most cleaning was done after hours or on the weekends, Minor says. “That now needs to be done during the day, so your customers can see it.”

The task force also offers guidance on what information should be shared with other employees about their potential risk, and if an employee tests positive, they should self-isolate for at least 10 days from when symptoms began and should not return to work until they're fever free for at least 72 hours and have improvement in symptoms. Minor asks community members to be patient as businesses work through the stress of reopening.

“Just as nervous as you are to maybe going out, there are a lot of businesses that are still nervous reopening,” he says.

WEAU reached out to those bars on Water Street to see if they are still going to be open, but was unable to get in contact with anyone.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

WEAU | Homepage | Wisconsin

Fireworks complaints up this year compared to last year in Eau Claire

Updated: 9 hours ago
The Eau Claire police have received more complaints this year than previous years for fireworks.

News

Flagpole in place at future veterans park site in Altoona

Updated: 9 hours ago
The 140-foot tall flagpole stands on the northeast side of Altoona's River Prairie Park.

SportsScene 13

Milwaukee Bucks to resume season July 31 in Florida

Updated: 10 hours ago
The Milwaukee Bucks will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Friday, July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

News

UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe

Updated: 10 hours ago
Be on the look out for a missing Chippewa Falls man wearing a green plaid shirt and possibly driving a black sedan.

Latest News

Politics

Facebook to label all rule-breaking posts - even the president’s

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writer
CEO Mark Zuckerberg had previously refused to take action against Trump posts suggesting that mail-in ballots will lead to voter fraud.

News

La Crosse Co. overdose deaths increase during pandemic

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Hayley Spitler
While some local health experts thought the COVID-19 pandemic would bring a decrease in drug use, data from Gundersen Health System is showing the opposite.

News

Webcast service developed in Eau Claire brings virtual events alive

Updated: 13 hours ago
National and local organizations look to use Perigon, a webcast service developed in Eau Claire for virtual events.

Court

Rice Lake man sentenced to probation

Updated: 13 hours ago
A Rice Lake man has been sentenced to 30 months probation

News

Extension for renewing expired driver licenses ends July 25

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
The extension for renewing any expired drivers licenses will be ending July 25.

Crime

ECPD: homemade spike strips on road

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Annemarie Payson
Eau Claire Police warn drivers of “homemade spike strips” in the roadway.