Area businesses given guide for handling COVID-19 exposures

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force aims to help businesses know what to do if someone tests positive for the coronavirus.

After several Eau Claire businesses are identified by the Eau Claire City-County health department for potential COVID-19 exposures, the COVID-19 Economic Recovery Task Force released a six step guide for employers that highlights what to do if a coronavirus exposure happens at their business. Eau Claire Area Chamber of Commerce president and CEO David Minor says as more places open back up, it’s not a matter of if, but a matter of when a COVID-19 positive person.

“When businesses were going to start to reopen, we’re going to see a spike. That is natural,” said Minor.

If a person tests positive for COVID-19, public health specialist Audrey Boerner says one of the steps includes contact tracing procedures through the health department.

“Our nursing team will talk with that person to really understand the risk of that contact,” she says. “Were they inside, were they outside, were people wearing cloth masks or not and then if there is anyone who is at risk of exposure based on that interview, we follow up with them.”

If that positive person says he or she visited a business, the health department reaches out to discuss options for cleaning and if necessary, a short-term shut down.

“With this particular virus, the EPA has identified some specific types of cleaners that are approved to decontaminate after a potential exposure,” Boerner says. “We would work with the business to make sure they are using the right chemicals to do appropriate cleaning.”

“Most cleaning was done after hours or on the weekends, Minor says. “That now needs to be done during the day, so your customers can see it.”

The task force also offers guidance on what information should be shared with other employees about their potential risk, and if an employee tests positive, they should self-isolate for at least 10 days from when symptoms began and should not return to work until they're fever free for at least 72 hours and have improvement in symptoms. Minor asks community members to be patient as businesses work through the stress of reopening.

“Just as nervous as you are to maybe going out, there are a lot of businesses that are still nervous reopening,” he says.

