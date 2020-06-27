Chippewa County Circuit Court resumes In-Person Proceedings Starting June 29, 2020

Chippewa Falls, WI (PRESS RELEASE) – Chippewa County Circuit Court will be setting non-essential in-person proceedings starting June 29, 2020 subject to practices and procedures outlined in a safety plan, including the use of face coverings when entering the second floor of the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Recognizing the need to ensure the health and safety of all individuals entering the court, a committee of multidisciplinary county stakeholders was established to develop a safety plan for opening the courts for in-person proceedings.

The COVID-19 Circuit Court Operating Plan for Chippewa County is effective June 29, 2020.

Highlights of the plan include:

 Seating inside and outside of the courtroom has been marked to indicate where individuals may be seated consistent with social distancing guidelines.

 Plexiglass barriers have been placed in the courthouse between the court reporter and the witness chair as well as between the clerk of court station and where parties interact with the clerk.

 Cloth face coverings are required for persons in the courtroom area of the courthouse. Exceptions will be applied on a case-by-case basis for children under the age of 2 and individuals who have trouble breathing.

 Court schedules will be established to reduce occupancy in the court building.

 Each judge will include information on orders, setting hearings, and in other communications notifying individuals who are in vulnerable populations the ability to contact the court and receive accommodations.

 All persons not from the same household who are permitted in the courthouse area will be required to maintain adequate social distancing of at least 6 feet.

 The maximum number of persons permitted in the gallery of each courtroom has been determined and posted. The maximum capacity of the courtroom will be monitored and enforced by the court staff.

 Court building cleaning staff will clean common areas and courtrooms at least twice per day.

Individuals will receive notice either by mail or their attorney if a case has been rescheduled. If the public has questions, they can contact the Court at the following numbers:

 Branch 1 – 715-726-7781

 Branch 2 – 715-726-7783

 Branch 3 – 715-738-7300

