Chippewa Falls Harley Davidson hosts live music

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The Harley Davidson hosted local Chippewa Valley artists Chris Kroeze and Paul Hanna from Annex Live for some live music and entertainment. There was food, drinks and of course Harley merchandise for sale and it was something that they have been excited to get back to doing.

“It’s nice to be able to do something local, it’s nice to be able to help out, get the stage people going, get the local talent going,” says General Manager Rob Bonner. “The reason we do these is just to have fun, it kind of goes with the experience of having a motorcycle, it’s a lifestyle, this is a normal weekend, this is what we do.”

Bonner stressed how much he loves his community and how happy he was to see them back together once again.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.