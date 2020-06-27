COVID-19 cases go up 539 in Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released a new update on where Wisconsin stands on COVID-19.

Wisconsin has 539 new cases of COVID-19 as of Saturday, bringing the total up to 27,286 overall positive test results. 21,606, or 79% of those positive test results, have recovered.

There are 31 new hospitalizations as of Saturday, and 11 new deaths.

Eau Claire County has 194 cases according to the DHS as of Saturday, which is an increase of 14 in one day.

La Crosse County has an increase of 12 cases today, bringing the total to 396.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.