DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic. The DNR canceled all in-person instruction in March as the pandemic was seizing the country. Kansas-based Hunter Nation filed a lawsuit in state court on June 17 alleging the department is denying people the right to hunt. The DNR announced on Friday that classes will resume on July 13 with a maximum 50 participants per class. The announcement didn’t mention the lawsuit.

