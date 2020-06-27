Drivers injured after Monroe County crash

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A car and truck collided at the State Highway 21 and Gillette Avenue intersection on Saturday, resulting in injuries to both drivers.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, a car pulled out in front of an eastbound truck, causing the front end of the truck to hit the front driver side of the car.

The driver of the car had to be removed by the fire department, and both drivers were transported to local hospitals for serious injuries.

State Highway 21 was blocked for 40 minutes.

The crash is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.