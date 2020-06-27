Eau Claire Cheese and Deli celebrates June Dairy Month

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - COVID-19 couldn’t stop the folks of Wisconsin from celebrating June Dairy Month.

In Eau Claire at the Eau Claire Cheese and Deli, they celebrated June Dairy Month and the store’s anniversary with a small party. There were multiple local venders set up, selling things like honey and art, along with live music, and of course, tons and tons of cheese and dairy in hopes of bringing fun and life back to the community.

“This is a really important time for us just to celebrate June Dairy Days, to really help support local farmers, and to continue help supporting local businesses around Eau Claire as well, it has been tough with COVID but we are appreciating everyone coming out and being outside and being able to see everybody and continue that support,” says Amy Stuttgen.

The event went from 11-3 on Saturday.

