Fireworks complaints up this year compared to last year in Eau Claire

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Fireworks; a crucial piece of celebrating the fourth of July for people across the country. But naturally, this fun activity comes with a lot of noise. And this year, firework vendors in Eau Claire say they’re seeing more traffic than previous years

Jackson Sedivy, firework tent operator told WEAU,

“Sales have definitely been up this year. All the main firework displays are shut down because of COVID, so people are buying their own fireworks and doing their own shows at home.”

With more people playing with fireworks at home the Eau Claire police department says noise complaints related to fireworks have been reported significantly more this year.

20 complaints were filed with the department between June 19th and 25th - that’s compared to just six during the same week in 2019.

Josh Miller of the Eau Claire police department said,

"As always we try to educate those people we go to, they might not be aware of the city ordinances, so we will certainly try to do that first, if we have to we may write a ticket."

Those tickets aren’t cheap. Citations for a firework violation in the city can cost up to $213. Beyond the fines, Eau Claire police wants people to stay mindful of their neighbors during this time

“Everyone is in this together with what’s going on so we just want people to be neighborly, keep in mind they might have people in their neighborhood who may have PTSD, they may have pets who are scared by fireworks, they may have small kids who are trying to sleep,” said Miller.

Miller also says the noise ordinance is in place - day or night. However, if you do choose to safely - and properly - celebrate the fourth, Hedrick says to respect those around you.

“It’s just common courtesy to make a call to your neighbors to see how they feel about it”

For more information head to the City’s website:

https://www.eauclairewi.gov/recreation/family-fun/july-4th-celebration

