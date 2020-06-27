Flagpole in place at future veterans park site in Altoona

ALTOONA, Wis. (WEAU) - One of the tallest flagpoles in the Chippewa Valley was put in place Friday, June 26 at the site of a future veterans park.

The 140-foot tall flagpole stands on the northeast side of Altoona's River Prairie Park.

Earlier this month, ground was broken at the site of the future park.

As for the flag it will hold, it’s 40 feet tall and 80 feet long.

It had to be spread out in the auditorium at Regis High School in order to be properly folded.

The plan is to have the flag flying in time for the July 4 holiday.

“The flag pole came from Michigan, and was shipped here. We went through many, many permits like the City of Eau Claire, the county and of course the FAA. Many permits and hundreds of meetings with people,” said Eau Claire County Veterans Foundation President Mark Beckfield.

