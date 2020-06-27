Man arrested for homicide in overnight La Crosse bar shooting

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) - A man has been arrested and charged with 1st degree homicide after a shooting in a downtown La Crosse bar.

Timothy N. Young, 31, originally fled the scene, but was later arrested for the shooting.

The shooting occurred at 12:47am in the morning of June 27th, at the Twisted Moose Bar.

One victim was shot, and the condition of the victim is not clear.

This is an active investigation, so if you have any information, contact the La Crosse Police Department.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.