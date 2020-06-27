Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks to resume season July 31 in Florida

(WSAW)
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Milwaukee, Wis. (WEAU) - The Milwaukee Bucks will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Friday, July 31 against the Boston Celtics at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando. The matchup is the first of eight “seeding games” the Bucks will play to determine the participants and seeds for the 2020 NBA Playoffs. Overall, the Bucks are one of 22 teams that will be resuming the season in Orlando.

“We’re thrilled to resume our season in Orlando thanks to the league’s extensive plan that puts everyone’s health and safety first,” said Bucks General Manager Jon Horst.

All seeding and playoff games will take place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex, without fans, in one of three venues: the Arena, the Field House and Visa Athletic Center. The eight-game seeding schedule for the Bucks is below.

Friday, July 31

vs. Boston Celtics (43-21)

5:30 p.m.

--

Sunday, August 2

at Houston Rockets (40-24)

7:30 p.m.

--

Tuesday, August 4

vs. Brooklyn Nets (30-34)

12:30 p.m.

--

Thursday, August 6

vs. Miami Heat (41-24)

3 p.m.

--

Saturday, August 8

at Dallas Mavericks (40-27)

7:30 p.m.

--

Monday, August 10

vs. Toronto Raptors (46-18)

5:30 p.m.

--

Tuesday, August 11

at Washington Wizards (24-40)

8 p.m.

--

Thursday, August 13

at Memphis Grizzlies (32-33)

TBD

