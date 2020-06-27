Motorcyclist injured after a crash in Monroe County

TOWNSHIP OF WELLINGTON, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in the Township of Wellington on Thursday.

At around 6:30pm, the motorcylist rear-ended a Ford truck when both were eastbound on Midway Avenue.

The motorcyclist had possible life-threatening injuries, while the occupants of the truck had no injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.

