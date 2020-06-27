RV sales on the rise nation wide

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Summer travel looks a little bit different this year. With stay at home orders beginning to loosen up in most areas, people are eager to get out of town and explore. And now, RV dealers say they are struggling to keep up with the high demand from excited consumers.

Don Rust, the sales manager at North Point told WEAU,

“We’ve got a thin selection but we are selling the ones we got,”

Kate Chilson the owner of Chilson Outdoor agreed by saying,

"We have already sold more trailers this year than we did all of last year,"

According to the RV industry association, 20% of Americans have become more interested in RV travel amid corona virus concerns.

“People that aren’t comfortable staying in hotel rooms or crawling back onto an airplane and flying across the country are staying closer to home and into the great outdoors,” said Rust.

“When you have your own camper you have that enclosed space, you’re controlling who’s been in there and what things are coming and going” said Chilson.

Historically low interest rates and low gas prices are yet another added incentive for those who had previously thought about buying a RV/camper.

Rust continued on to say,

"The government considers it a second dwelling so you can deduct interest on a RV like you would on a home mortgage"

With many still working from home or remote, Chilson agreed that it’s a great time for first time buyers,

“We have a lot of smaller, single axle, light-weight trailers a lot of them can be pulled behind SUVs so you don’t need the big heavy duty truck to get started.”

An unexpected trend, during unprecedented times.

“If you told me the third week of March that we were going to have the April, May and June that we’ve had, I would have said you’re dreaming but we have had phenomenal growth,” explained Rust.

