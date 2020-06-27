Advertisement

RV sales on the rise nation wide

RV dealers struggle to keep up with high demand
RV dealers struggle to keep up with high demand(weau)
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) -Summer travel looks a little bit different this year. With stay at home orders beginning to loosen up in most areas, people are eager to get out of town and explore. And now, RV dealers say they are struggling to keep up with the high demand from excited consumers.

Don Rust, the sales manager at North Point told WEAU,

“We’ve got a thin selection but we are selling the ones we got,”

Kate Chilson the owner of Chilson Outdoor agreed by saying,

"We have already sold more trailers this year than we did all of last year,"

According to the RV industry association, 20% of Americans have become more interested in RV travel amid corona virus concerns.

“People that aren’t comfortable staying in hotel rooms or crawling back onto an airplane and flying across the country are staying closer to home and into the great outdoors,” said Rust.

“When you have your own camper you have that enclosed space, you’re controlling who’s been in there and what things are coming and going” said Chilson.

Historically low interest rates and low gas prices are yet another added incentive for those who had previously thought about buying a RV/camper.

Rust continued on to say,

"The government considers it a second dwelling so you can deduct interest on a RV like you would on a home mortgage"

With many still working from home or remote, Chilson agreed that it’s a great time for first time buyers,

“We have a lot of smaller, single axle, light-weight trailers a lot of them can be pulled behind SUVs so you don’t need the big heavy duty truck to get started.”

An unexpected trend, during unprecedented times.

“If you told me the third week of March that we were going to have the April, May and June that we’ve had, I would have said you’re dreaming but we have had phenomenal growth,” explained Rust.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Cruise 2.0 car show

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Most car shows have been canceled due to the pandemic but a group here in the Chippewa Valley has a local car show every other Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Classic Garage in Eau Claire called Cruise 2.0. Cars of all sorts from muscle to sport show off their shiny wheels. For car people, car shows aren’t just a hobby but more of a way of life.

News

Chippewa County Circuit Court resumes In-Person Proceedings Starting June 29, 2020

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Chippewa County Circuit Court will be setting non-essential in-person proceedings starting June 29, 2020 subject to practices and procedures outlined in a safety plan, including the use of face coverings when entering the second floor of the Chippewa County Courthouse.

News

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By AP
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Drivers injured after Monroe County crash

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A car and truck collided at the State Highway 21 and Gillette Avenue intersection on Saturday, resulting in injuries to both drivers.

Latest News

News

Chippewa Falls Harley Davidson hosts live music

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Harley Davidson hosted local Chippewa Valley artists Chris Kroeze and Paul Hanna from Annex Live for some live music and entertainment.

News

Eau Claire Cheese and Deli celebrates June Dairy Month

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 couldn’t stop the folks of Wisconsin from celebrating June Dairy Month.

News

Stolen vehicle leads state patrol on high speed chase

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a high speed chase early Saturday morning that reached speeds of 103 mph.

News

COVID-19 cases go up 539 in Wisconsin

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released a new update on where Wisconsin stands on COVID-19.

News

Ex-federal agent sentenced to jail in Wisconsin assault case

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By AP
A Wisconsin judge has sentenced a former federal agent to jail time after he was convicted of sexually assaulting a woman at his Oconomowoc home in 2013.

News

Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By AP
Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems.”