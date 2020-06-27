Sen. Johnson says all Wisconsin schools should open in fall

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson says all schools in Wisconsin should open for in-person instruction in the fall, even as the coronavirus pandemic shows signs of resurgence across the state. Johnson said Friday during a Milwaukee Press Club event that “It would be crazy to not completely reopen our school systems.” Johnson says the risk to children catching COVID-19 in schools is low.

Johnson also called President Donald Trump a “New York street fighter” who “rubs people the wrong way.” He says Trump should focus on his plans for the economy if he hopes to win.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.