UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe

WI DOJ issues a Silver Alert for David Smith of Chippewa Falls
WI DOJ issues a Silver Alert for David Smith of Chippewa Falls
Published: Jun. 26, 2020 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: 8:10pm 6/26: Mr. Smith has been found safe.

-----

A silver alert is issued for a missing Chippewa County man.

73-year-old David Smith was last seen at his home in Chippewa Falls on Chippewa Crossing Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Smith’s wife laid down for a nap, and when she woke up - their vehicle was gone.

Smith may be driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 black sedan with Wisconsin plate 123-ZZB.

Smith has gray hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, gray slacks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-4568.

