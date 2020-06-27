UPDATE: Missing Chippewa Falls man found safe

Chippewa Falls, Wis. (WEAU) - UPDATE: 8:10pm 6/26: Mr. Smith has been found safe.

A silver alert is issued for a missing Chippewa County man.

73-year-old David Smith was last seen at his home in Chippewa Falls on Chippewa Crossing Blvd. around 12:30 p.m. Friday.

Smith’s wife laid down for a nap, and when she woke up - their vehicle was gone.

Smith may be driving a 2015 Chrysler 300 black sedan with Wisconsin plate 123-ZZB.

Smith has gray hair and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green plaid shirt, gray slacks, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chippewa Falls Police Department at 715-726-4568.

