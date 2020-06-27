Stolen vehicle leads state patrol on high speed chase

BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a high speed chase early Saturday morning that reached speeds of 103 mph.

The car was originally stopped for speeding on I-94. The vehicle was identified as stolen, and was going eastbound on Highway 53 until troopers stopped the car using a pursuit intervention technique, where the car crashed in the ditch crossing the railroad tracks.

The driver, James Allen Connor, 44, from Bemidji, MN fled from the car and tried to swim across a pond to escape, but was arrested and brought to Jackson County Jail.

Connor also had multiple felony warrants and possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.

