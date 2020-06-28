Cruise 2.0 car show

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - Due to COVID-19 car shows here in the Chippewa Valley are being done in a different way.

Most car shows have been canceled due to the pandemic but a group here in the Chippewa Valley has a local car show every other Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Classic Garage in Eau Claire called Cruise 2.0. Cars of all sorts from muscle to sport show off their shiny wheels. For car people, car shows aren’t just a hobby but more of a way of life.

“We live and breathe cars, my husband and I and these people do and there is nothing better than a car family, this is our family, we are as close and supportive as we possibly can be and that’s our life. We are all here to join the car show, the one we made up and just the get together,” said co-founder of Cruise 2.0 Deborah Thrill.

Cruise 2.0 plans on doing these car shows until they can’t anymore.

