Gundersen invites community to fight breast cancer with Steppin’ Out in Pink

By PRESS RELEASE
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (PRESS RELEASE) - Join Gundersen Medical Foundation in the fight against breast cancer while complying with safety measures driven by COVID-19.

Runners, walkers and cyclists are invited to track their mileage between Sept. 1-12 during this year’s annual Steppin’ Out in Pink. The event will look different this year, but the mission is unchanged.

Now in its 15th year, Steppin’ Out in Pink supports local breast cancer research and patients, subsidizes mammograms and supports the Center for Cancer & Blood Disorders and Norma J. Vinger Center for Breast Care.

Event organizers encourage participants to complete as many miles as they’re able, but aim for at least 4½ miles, which is the total distance of the traditional in-person event.

Participants are encouraged to invite family and friends to join and tag @SteppinOutInPink on Facebook. When they’re finished, participants should email their mile tally and photos of how they participated to steppinout@gundersenhealth.org.

Let’s see how many miles we can conquer together by staying safely apart.

There are a limited number of T-shirts celebrating the 15th anniversary of SOIP. Guarantee one for yourself or your team by registering online today for a discounted early rate of $15.

