Hundreds gather for 5th annual MudFest

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you grew up in the country, you might have heard of mudding.

Saturday, MudFest 2020 was held at the Wisconsin veterans farm in Cornell, with about 600 people in attendance. The event started as a celebration of Daniel Osborn’s 26 year military career.

“It started off as my retirement party from the military,” Osborn says. “The first MudFest it rained all three days but today is a beautiful day.

Wisconsin mudder Chris Bucklin says mudding is something you have to try before you can understand it.

“It’s just an adrenaline rush,” Bucklin says. I get stuck all the time. Getting pulled out is all part of the game.”

Osborn says because of other events being canceled due to COVID-19, more people showed up this year than ever before.

“You’re not worried about being clean all day,” Osborn. “That’s what I think brings a lot of people is just having fun, get a little dirty. Get a little dirty, get a little mud on you, get a little mud on your tires.”

Osborn also says the event is taking precautions to help keep festival goers safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

“It is an outside event, most people will be inside their vehicles or 4-wheelers so they still maintain most of the social distancing,” he says.

The event grew, in part, thanks to help from a man known in the mudding world as “Chrisconsin.” His real name; Chris Bucklin.

“I’m getting to be known in the mud community because I travel. I travel to Florida four times a year, Missouri, we’ve been to Michigan, I’m getting ready to go to Minnesota,” he says. “We’re trying to build something here so I threw out MudFest. Not all of this is me by any means, but I did help bring some bigger trucks.”

The event was free to the public and offered food and live entertainment by musicians who donated their time to raise money for the event. The money raised goes to the American Legion and the local VFW post. If you’ve never been mudding before, Bucklin says there is one thing to remember when you hit the mud.

“Skinny pedal on the right, all the way to the floor,” he says. “That’s it. Just go and see what happens.”

He says getting stuck is just part of the experience.

“You never leave another man down. If somebody gets stuck, you get them out,” he says. “You don’t leave until you get them out.”

Osborn says this event is a great way for people to be outside, get a little dirty and have a whole lot of fun.

