Advertisement

Hundreds gather for 5th annual MudFest

What started as a retirement party for one local veteran has grown into a destination that draws hundreds from across the country.
By Denton Postlewait
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 9:34 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - If you grew up in the country, you might have heard of mudding.

Saturday, MudFest 2020 was held at the Wisconsin veterans farm in Cornell, with about 600 people in attendance. The event started as a celebration of Daniel Osborn’s 26 year military career.

“It started off as my retirement party from the military,” Osborn says. “The first MudFest it rained all three days but today is a beautiful day.

If you grew up in the country, you might have heard of mudding.
If you grew up in the country, you might have heard of mudding. (WEAU)

Wisconsin mudder Chris Bucklin says mudding is something you have to try before you can understand it.

“It’s just an adrenaline rush,” Bucklin says. I get stuck all the time. Getting pulled out is all part of the game.”

Osborn says because of other events being canceled due to COVID-19, more people showed up this year than ever before.

“You’re not worried about being clean all day,” Osborn. “That’s what I think brings a lot of people is just having fun, get a little dirty. Get a little dirty, get a little mud on you, get a little mud on your tires.”

Osborn also says the event is taking precautions to help keep festival goers safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic

“It is an outside event, most people will be inside their vehicles or 4-wheelers so they still maintain most of the social distancing,” he says.

The event grew, in part, thanks to help from a man known in the mudding world as “Chrisconsin.” His real name; Chris Bucklin.

“I’m getting to be known in the mud community because I travel. I travel to Florida four times a year, Missouri, we’ve been to Michigan, I’m getting ready to go to Minnesota,” he says. “We’re trying to build something here so I threw out MudFest. Not all of this is me by any means, but I did help bring some bigger trucks.”

The event was free to the public and offered food and live entertainment by musicians who donated their time to raise money for the event. The money raised goes to the American Legion and the local VFW post. If you’ve never been mudding before, Bucklin says there is one thing to remember when you hit the mud.

“Skinny pedal on the right, all the way to the floor,” he says. “That’s it. Just go and see what happens.”

He says getting stuck is just part of the experience.

“You never leave another man down. If somebody gets stuck, you get them out,” he says. “You don’t leave until you get them out.”

Osborn says this event is a great way for people to be outside, get a little dirty and have a whole lot of fun.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Motorcyclist injured after crash involving minivan in Pepin County

Updated: 6 hours ago
A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a minivan in Pepin County Saturday evening.

News

Car Show at The Classic Garage in Eau Claire

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Most car shows have been canceled due to the pandemic but a group here in the Chippewa Valley has a local car show every other Saturday starting at 4:30 p.m. at the Classic Garage in Eau Claire called Cruise 2.0. Cars of all sorts from muscle to sport show off their shiny wheels. For car people, car shows aren’t just a hobby but more of a way of life.

News

RV sales on the rise nation wide

Updated: 12 hours ago
Many people are investing in RVs to get outdoors while most summer vacations are still being canceled.

News

Chippewa County Circuit Court resumes In-Person Proceedings Starting June 29, 2020

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By PRESS RELEASE
Chippewa County Circuit Court will be setting non-essential in-person proceedings starting June 29, 2020 subject to practices and procedures outlined in a safety plan, including the use of face coverings when entering the second floor of the Chippewa County Courthouse.

Latest News

News

DNR restarts hunter safety courses in face of lawsuit

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By AP
The state Department of Natural Resources plans to resume in-person hunter safety courses after a hunter advocacy group sued the department alleging it has no authority to cancel them during the coronavirus pandemic

News

Drivers injured after Monroe County crash

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
A car and truck collided at the State Highway 21 and Gillette Avenue intersection on Saturday, resulting in injuries to both drivers.

News

Chippewa Falls Harley Davidson hosts live music

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
The Harley Davidson hosted local Chippewa Valley artists Chris Kroeze and Paul Hanna from Annex Live for some live music and entertainment.

News

Eau Claire Cheese and Deli celebrates June Dairy Month

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Duncan Goldberg
COVID-19 couldn’t stop the folks of Wisconsin from celebrating June Dairy Month.

News

Stolen vehicle leads state patrol on high speed chase

Updated: 15 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
Wisconsin State Patrol were involved in a high speed chase early Saturday morning that reached speeds of 103 mph.

News

COVID-19 cases go up 539 in Wisconsin

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Katrina Henning
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services has released a new update on where Wisconsin stands on COVID-19.