Motorcyclist injured after crash involving minivan in Pepin County

A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a minivan in Pepin County Saturday evening.
Published: Jun. 27, 2020 at 11:53 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A motorcyclist is hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a minivan in Pepin County Saturday evening.

According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a 911 call regarding a crash involving a motorcycle and minivan on U.S. HWY 10 near the intersection of Kothbauer Road at 5:01 p.m.

Deputies say 38-year-old Jeremiah Koller was stopped in his minivan in the West bound lane waiting for an oncoming vehicle to pass so he could make a left turn into a private driveway. According to the report, 56-year-old Leonard W. Dickey was driving his motorcycle west when he failed to stop and crashed into the rear of Koller’s vehicle.

Dickey was flown to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. Koller was not hurt.

The incident remains under investigation.

