Phone booth stolen in Dunn County

RIDGELAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A phone booth has been stolen in Dunn County, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

The phone booth was located on County Highway W, just outside of Ridgeland. It was taken during the night or morning hours between Saturday, June 27 and Sunday, June 28.

Anyone with information should contact the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office or the Dunn County Crimestoppers.

