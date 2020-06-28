Advertisement

WATCH: Miss. lawmakers to reconvene for state flag vote

A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.
A Mississippi state flag flies outside the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, June 25, 2020.(AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
By Justin Dixon
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 1:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Legislature will reconvene Sunday to continue the votes on the state flag.

Lawmakers are scheduled to meet at 2 p.m. Click here to watch live.

Lawmakers are discussing House Bill 1796, which would establish a commission to redesign the Mississippi state flag. The bill says the new flag shall not include the Confederate battle flag, and the new flag must include the words “In God We Trust.”

The House rules committee passed HB 1796 on Sunday afternoon. The House must now vote on the bill.

The goal of the bill is to get the new flag design on ballots in November. If the commission’s design doesn’t get majority approval in November, HB 1796 says the commission would design another new flag.

On Saturday, both the House of Representatives and Senate voted to suspend the rules. That step was needed to introduce the bill on changing the flag that could be voted on immediately.

House Bill 1796 must be passed by both the Mississippi House and Senate.

The bill would then go to Governor Tate Reeves’ desk. Reeves has already said he would sign the bill.

