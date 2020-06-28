Wisconsin cases go up 457, no new deaths

MADISON, Wis. (WEAU) - The Wisconsin Department of Health Services is providing a new update on where Wisconsin stands with COVID-19.

Wisconsin has 457 new positive test results as of Sunday, bringing the overall total test results up to 27,743.

There are 11 new hospitalizations, and no new deaths, leaving Wisconsin’s death count at 777.

79% of all cases have recovered, meaning that there are currently 5,790 active cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Eau Claire County has increased 14 cases since Saturday, bringing that total up to 208 positive test results.

La Crosse County increased 7 cases on Sunday, with a total of 403 positive test results.

