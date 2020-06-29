Advertisement

Ag Chat with Scott Schultz - June 29

By Amie Winters
Jun. 29, 2020
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The 93rd National FFA convention will go on as scheduled. But instead of nearly 70,000 FFA members, advisors and sponsors descending on Indianapolis for the convention, organizers have announced that the event will be held virtually because of the coronavirus pandemic. The convention, organized by national 2019-2020 officer team, will be held during the last week of October, as originally scheduled. Details, including schedules, for the event will be released in early August.

A reminder that today is the last day for farmers to sign up to be considered for the state’s coronavirus pandemic funds. Farmers each may receive between $1,000 and $3,500 of the $50 million in state farm relief being made available. The sign-up should be done online at revenue.wi.gov but farmers without computer access may call the state Department of Revenue at 608-266-2772.

Produce safety inspections are resuming this week in Wisconsin. State Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection said the inspections will be modified to meet federal Centers for Disease Control guidelines. The state in 2019 started inspecting produce farms to assure operations’ compliance with federal produce safety rules. The inspections were stopped in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

July 1 is the deadline for Wisconsin residents to apply for positions on a Wisconsin county Deer Advisory Council. The county councils, which meet annually, were established in 2014 to help guide the Wisconsin Natural Resources Board about deer management issues. Registration information is available through state Department of Natural Resources, and may be made on the DNR’s Web site, dnr.wi.gov.

