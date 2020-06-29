Advertisement

Beaches see large crowds this weekend

Beach goers at Half Moon Beach
Beach goers at Half Moon Beach(weau)
Published: Jun. 28, 2020 at 10:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - With the hot weather in the Chippewa Valley this weekend, many headed out to area beaches.

It looked like any other summer day at Half Moon Beach as temperatures finally got to real summer numbers.

With nearly 30 new cases discovered in the city, social distancing is on most people's mind, but can be difficult to accomplish in such a small area such as Half Moon beach

Eau Claire’s Joseph Beaufeaus told WEAU,

“well we got a nice breeze going on right now and everyone is kind of with who they know anyways and stuff so I think it’s better than being cramped in a bar or restaurant”

Mckenzie St. Claire added that to safe she recommends,

"Keeping your distance, bringing hand sanitizer and things like that if you can"

Eau Claire’s city-county Health Department Director Lieske Giese has said social distancing should be practiced at these beaches, and that sticking to your household group is encouraged.

St. Claire also said,

“It’s definitely not social distancing but we have tried to keep our distance and stuff like that”

But others still enjoyed the water and weather in less crowded areas.

Rossellin Gaitan said,

“I know Half Moon beach is like small, so I personally don’t feel comfortable going there just because its smaller and there’s more people and I don’t think people social distance while they’re on the beach ... We try to social distance from people and keep to our group and know that if we do go somewhere in public, to social distance or be careful because we work with other people too.”

