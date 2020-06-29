Beaver Creek Reserve offers new rental options

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - A local nature reserve is offering people in the Chippewa Valley an opportunity for outdoor adventures this summer.

With many popular attractions closed this summer, Beaver Creek Reserve officer manager Hannah Becker says they are giving people in the area some new options to get outside. The goal is to make sure everyone can experience the woods and water of Wisconsin.

“We have kayaks, we have all of this outdoor equipment that isn’t being used as much right now, so we figured out a way to get it back out to the public and people getting out there,” Becker says,

At just $15 for members or $40 for non-members, Becker says kayaking is a great way for people to get outside and enjoy a Wisconsin summer.

“Getting out on the water on these hot days is super relaxing and it’ll cool you off a little bit too,” she says. “People are looking for something to do and we are trying to provide that to our community.”

Becker says the community is taking advantage of the new options. For Ben Adamson, it gives his family a way to try new things.

“I’m not an experienced kayaker by any means,” Adamson says. “I did get a little bit of a blister but other than that, it was a lot of fun.”

Along with kayaks, Beaver Creek is also offering free rentals for members on a telescope, as well as GPA units that are used for geocaching..

“Our naturalist likes to put that as using multi-million dollar satellites to find tupperware in the woods,” Becker says. “It’s super fun and gets you out exploring.”

Down on the Eau Claire River, several people were launching their own personal kayaks. The best part of kayaking to them is getting outside after months of being indoors.

“It’s really nice to get out of the house once in awhile. We’ve all been cooped up with nothing to do,” says Julian Bica Harrison. “It’s fun when you get get out and play with your family and do something fun instead sitting around.”

“I just like being outside in nature in general so i guess it is nice now that we don’t have much time to hang out with friends,” says Calder Bica Harrison. “Find a slow river and hop in.”

For Adamson and his family, it allows them to still enjoy the summer, even with most things closed.

“It’s wonderful to have something extra to do,” he says.

