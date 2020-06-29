Here is the latest Wisconsin news from The Associated Press at 7:40 a.m. CDT

BALDWIN, Wis. (AP) — Officials say flash flooding in western Wisconsin due to heavy rain is making some roads impassable. Police in the St. Croix County village of Baldwin say parts of Highway 63 are dangerous and should not be used. Authorities say some water rescues and evacuations are taking place in the community. In the nearby Pierce County village of Ellsworth, officials say many culverts have been overwhelmed by the heavy rain and that has caused localized flooding, including parts of Highway 10. The National Weather Service issued a flash flood warning for the area where 4 to 6 inches of rain has fallen.

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who oppose making it easier for people to vote absentee have taken advantage of the opportunity to vote by mail in recent elections, with more than 80% of GOP members of the Legislature doing it in April. That's according to an analysis of absentee voting records provided to The Associated Press by the liberal advocacy group A Better Wisconsin Together. It showed a dramatic increase in absentee voting in the April presidential primary and state Supreme Court election. Republicans fought against making that election mail-in only as Democrats and Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Authorities say one man drowned and one man is missing in separate boating mishaps in Wisconsin. The Racine County Sheriff’s Office says 61-year-old Mark Schultz, of Wind Lake, was kayaking Saturday night in the town of Norway when he flipped over and was dragged under the water. Witnesses attempted to help Schultz, but could not reach him in time. The Journal Times reports that rescue personnel located Schultz, but were unable to revive him. Meanwhile, the Dane County Sheriff’s Office says they have resumed their search for a man who jumped from a pontoon boat in Lake Kegonsa and did not surface. Authorities were called to the scene about 7 p.m. Saturday and called off their search a couple of hours later.

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Protesters demonstrating against the use of police force briefly disrupted a Kenosha rally organized to show support for law enforcement. More than 200 people packed Civic Center Park on Saturday for the Back the Blue rally. The Kenosha News reports many attendees carried signs saying “Back the Badge” and “Blue Lives Matter.” Protesters gathered across the street with signs reading “Black Lives Matter” and “Jail Killer Cops.” A confrontation between those attending the rally and protesters broke out just before the event. A protester was tackled to the ground and a woman began shouting at the crowd. Police immediately responded, and there were no arrests or injuries.