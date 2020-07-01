2 arrested in Trempealeau County after traffic stop

TREMPEALEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people from Chicago have been arrested in Trempealeau County after a traffic stop.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office says Jessie Brown and Toraus Eason, both 40-years-old from Chicago, have been arrested.

Officials searched a vehicle after a traffic stop on June 24 on Interstate 94 near mile marker 88 in Osseo. Law enforcement found 388 grams of heroin and 88 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of $60,000.

