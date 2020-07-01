Bucks prepare for the restart of the NBA Season

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WEAU)-When the NBA season paused, the Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the league with 53 wins and just 12 losses. Now as they prepare for the season to resume at the end of the month, we hear how Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Mike Budenholzer are getting ready in our SportScene13 Spotlight.

“I feel like I am ready to go”, says Giannis Antetokounmpo. “I know that I am going to be a little bit rusty and haven’t played 5 vs.5 in awhile.”

March 9th is the last time the Bucks took the court, but Giannis has confidence the Bucks will be ready to go when the season re-starts.

"We are going to pick it up right where we left off. I think we are a great team. We have great chemistry on and off the court. Once we start playing again we are going to be just fine."

As for head coach Mike Budenholzer, he is looking at this not as a new start, but a continuation of what they have already done..

“We are not going back to ground zero in our minds, both from a mental and physical standpoint and from a work that has been put in standpoint. We also know we have a long way to go and a lot of work ahead of us.”

With all that has happened not only to the league, but the world during the hiatus, the Bucks feel that despite the unique set up for the rest of the season, a championship at the end of it would still feel just as sweet.

“The ability for a team to go back and compete against the other 22 teams in the NBA and come out as a champion, in my mind it will be more special and more meaningful,“ says Budenholzer.

“At the end of the day this is going to be the toughest championship that anybody is going to win,” says Antetokounmpo. “The circumstances are really really tough right now. Who ever wants it more, is going to be able to go out there and take it.”

The Bucks will restart the season July 31st in Orlando taking on the Boston Celtics to start the 8-game regular season before heading to the playoffs as likely the number one seed in the Eastern Conference.