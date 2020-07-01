Advertisement

Eau Claire prepares for “socially distanced” Fourth of July fireworks

By Zach Prelutsky
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Fourth of July staple in Eau Claire.

This year the fireworks show will have a different look, but hopefully not a different feel.

A fireworks show at Carson Park in Eau Claire from 2015.
A fireworks show at Carson Park in Eau Claire from 2015.(WEAU)

“We felt that bringing some normalcy, that’s 20 minutes of a show, higher elevation. The sound is going to be such that it’s not going to be as impactful on an area that, you know Carson Park is in a lower area,” said Community Services Director Jeff Pippenger.

The city decided to move the show from Carson Park where it's usually held to Plank Hill, near the Forest Hill Cemetery.

“Our theme was we’ve moved so you don’t have to,” said Pippenger

The main concern among officials, people gathering to watch throughout Eau Claire.

“And our hope is people will be able to stay in their neighborhoods and actually see the fireworks rather than going into areas that they have to congregate,” he added.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says people should enjoy the festivities of the holiday, but adds COVID-19 remains a high threat in the county.

“To be outside is a better place to be than inside, but keeping your circle small and keeping that six foot distance is really critically important,' explained Giese.

To help keep people away from the fireworks area, the city plans to close down Forest Hill Cemetery starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

It's also closing down streets right next to the cemetery, and making the neighborhood no parking.

“The concern was certainly we want to make sure that people are respectful but sometimes people get carried away,” said Pippenger

City staff will also be at parks, like Phoenix, Boyd, and McDonough parks, throughout the day and night to make sure no crowds are gathering and to answer any questions.

WEAU will once again be airing the Eau Claire fireworks show during our 10 p.m. newscast Saturday, July 4.

The broadcast is sponsored by Festival Foods, and the newscast will be commercial free.

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 18 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.