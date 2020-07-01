Eau Claire prepares for “socially distanced” Fourth of July fireworks

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - It’s a Fourth of July staple in Eau Claire.

This year the fireworks show will have a different look, but hopefully not a different feel.

A fireworks show at Carson Park in Eau Claire from 2015. (WEAU)

“We felt that bringing some normalcy, that’s 20 minutes of a show, higher elevation. The sound is going to be such that it’s not going to be as impactful on an area that, you know Carson Park is in a lower area,” said Community Services Director Jeff Pippenger.

The city decided to move the show from Carson Park where it's usually held to Plank Hill, near the Forest Hill Cemetery.

“Our theme was we’ve moved so you don’t have to,” said Pippenger

The main concern among officials, people gathering to watch throughout Eau Claire.

“And our hope is people will be able to stay in their neighborhoods and actually see the fireworks rather than going into areas that they have to congregate,” he added.

Eau Claire City-County Health Department Director Lieske Giese says people should enjoy the festivities of the holiday, but adds COVID-19 remains a high threat in the county.

“To be outside is a better place to be than inside, but keeping your circle small and keeping that six foot distance is really critically important,' explained Giese.

To help keep people away from the fireworks area, the city plans to close down Forest Hill Cemetery starting at 5 p.m. Saturday.

It's also closing down streets right next to the cemetery, and making the neighborhood no parking.

“The concern was certainly we want to make sure that people are respectful but sometimes people get carried away,” said Pippenger

City staff will also be at parks, like Phoenix, Boyd, and McDonough parks, throughout the day and night to make sure no crowds are gathering and to answer any questions.

WEAU will once again be airing the Eau Claire fireworks show during our 10 p.m. newscast Saturday, July 4.

The broadcast is sponsored by Festival Foods, and the newscast will be commercial free.

