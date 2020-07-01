Advertisement

Fox News’ Ed Henry fired after sexual misconduct allegation

Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.
Fox News Chief National Correspondent Ed Henry, left, describes his surgery to co-hosts Steve Doocy, second left, Ainsley Earhardt, and Brian Kilmeade on the "Fox & friends" television program, in New York on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019. Henry has been fired by Fox News.(Richard Drew | AP)
By DAVID BAUDER
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:45 AM CDT|Updated: Jul. 1, 2020 at 1:48 PM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — Fox News on Wednesday fired daytime news anchor Ed Henry after an investigation of sexual misconduct in the workplace.

The network said it had received a complaint last Thursday from an attorney about the misconduct. An outside investigator was hired and, based on the results of that probe, Fox fired Henry.

Fox offered no details of the complaint that resulted in Henry's firing, only to say that it happened "years ago." A lawyer for Henry, Catherine Foti, said he denied the allegations "and is confident that he will be vindicated after a full hearing in an appropriate forum.

Henry, who co-anchored "America's Newsroom" between the hours of 9 a.m. and noon on weekdays, had slowly rehabilitated his career on Fox following a four-month leave of absence that ended in 2016. That followed published reports of Henry's extramarital affair with a Las Vegas cocktail waitress.

Meanwhile, HarperCollins said Wednesday that it would no longer publish a book by Henry that had been scheduled for September. Titled "Saving Colleen: A Memoir of the Unbreakable Bond Between a Brother and Sister," it was about Henry donating part of his liver to his sister.

The alleged victim is represented by noted sexual harassment attorney Douglas Wigdor. He also would not provide any details of the case.

Henry's former co-anchor, Sandra Smith, announced the firing on the air. Fox said she'll continue in her role with rotating co-anchors until a full-time replacement is hired.

Henry, a former White House correspondent for Fox, was only recently elevated to the role on "America's Newsroom." He got the job after Bill Hemmer moved to Shepard Smith's afternoon time slot.

In a memo to staff, Fox News Media CEO Suzanne Scott and President Jay Wallace reminded employees of Fox's 2017 overhaul of its human resources operation and the avenues they can follow with a sexual harassment complaint.

Fox’s late former chairman, Roger Ailes, was fired in 2016 following harassment allegations made by former anchor Gretchen Carlson. Prime-time anchor Bill O’Reilly lost his job a year later following the revelations of settlements reached with women who had complaints about his behavior.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

Latest News

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

National

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 34 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.