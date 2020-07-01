Advertisement

How you can still get involved with NWSF

(WEAU)
By Sarah Winkelmann
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 8:42 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHIPPEWA FALS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Northern Wisconsin State Fair was scheduled to start next week, but has been postponed until 2021.

Even though the fair is not going on as planned, the staff is still working hard to give you the fair experience.

During fair week (July 7- 12) there will still be a few ways to get the fair experience. Online there will be a virtual tribute to showcase all the exhibitors from the fair. At the end of fair week on Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day they will have fair food available on the grounds to support the vendors.

“Know that for the 2021 fair, everything that we had planned in this huge area for the fair will be here in 2021, all of our acts, all of our artists and it’s even going to be bigger than ever,” said Rusty Volk, the executive director of the Northern Wisconsin State Fair.

The 4-H and FFA students are still selling their animals, just working on their own marketing strategies to reach businesses this year. If businesses would like to purchase an animal, they can reach out to me via phone at 715-307-4686 or Jill Kuehni at 715-703-0917 by the end of this week as animals will be sent to the processing plants mid-week next week.

The current Fairest of the Fair, Beth McIlquham will continue to hold her title all the way through the 2021 fair.

The staff has also gotten creative to use the space that the fairground offers. They have hosted everything from drive in movies, Rotary meetings and even funerals to give people a safe space to spend time either outside or in the exhibition halls.

“The people enjoyed it and they loved it because they could stay apart, when you are brining cars in you spread them out,” Volk said. “We have space at the Northern Wisconsin State Fair Grounds and we are using it to the best of our ability and I ask you to consider using it as well, it is here, we might as well use the property as it was meant to do.”

To view the virtual showcase:

Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 20 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.