Packers: Team won’t stay at St. Norbert College for 2020 training camp

DE PERE, Wis. (WBAY) - For the first time in decades, the Green Bay Packers won’t be staying at St. Norbert College while players attend training camp.

The team announced the change Wednesday afternoon, citing protocols put in place by the NFL that has clubs maximizing use of their own facilities to limit exposure to the pandemic.

Instead, the Packers say they will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for their entire training camp operations.

Those operations include practice, meals an d meetings.

At this time, housing arrangements haven’t been finalized, and are currently being processed.

The team has stayed at St. Norbert College for training camp since 1958.

Players have traditionally stayed in an on-campus residence hall, and had dinner in the common area.

