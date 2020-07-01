AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

However, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has yet to sign off on a shortened preseason.

According to the NFL Network, some NFLPA members are in flavor of playing no preseason games ahead of the regular season.

Playing in a pandemic is a change in working conditions that requires bargaining on the overall plan, including preseason. The NFL and NFLPA and their medical experts have been in almost daily contact for months. Still a lot to sort through. https://t.co/AQnTmhjSXv — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 2, 2020

More details are expected to be released Thursday.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players’ conditioning won’t be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

One issue with the two-game preseason slate from players’ perspective: Some could have just 23 days from report date to first preseason games. Not much of a ramp-up. Then there’s the exposure risk in games that don’t count in the standings. A lot to discuss over next couple days. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 1, 2020

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

Each team will have one home and one away game once some of the scheduling is reshuffled, which isn’t necessary for the Packers.

The Packers, who were scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals and visit the Kansas City Chiefs those weeks, will now only play the Cleveland Browns at home before visiting the New York Giants.

If the Giants game stays scheduled for August 29th, there will be exactly 14 days between then and the season opener on September 13, in case anyone will need to quarantine.

The preseason schedule change report came shortly after the Packers announced St. Norbert College won’t be hosting them while training camp is in session on Wednesday afternoon.

