Advertisement

AP Source: NFL cutting preseason in half, pushing back start

Weeks 1 and 4 will no longer be played
(WNDU)
By Associated Press and WBAY news staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 4:20 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) - The NFL will cut its preseason in half and push back the start of exhibition play so teams have more time to train following an all virtual offseason made necessary by the coronavirus pandemic, a person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press.

The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the league hasn’t announced that the preseason will be cut from four games to two.

However, the NFL Players Association (NFLPA) has yet to sign off on a shortened preseason.

According to the NFL Network, some NFLPA members are in flavor of playing no preseason games ahead of the regular season.

More details are expected to be released Thursday.

The pandemic forced teams to conduct their entire offseason programs via videoconference. So, teams will be gathering together for the first time when training camps open July 28.

Minus the usual minicamps, on-field practices and in-person weight training from April to June, players’ conditioning won’t be what it normally is. So, eliminating the first week of preseason games Aug. 13-16 will give them more time to ratchet up their football fitness.

Teams will now play exhibitions Aug. 20-24 and Aug. 27-31 during what were originally the second and third weeks of exhibition play with all 32 teams playing one home and one road game.

Most of those games will remain the same as originally scheduled although some matchups in that second slate will have to be changed so every team gets a game at home.

The exhibition finales on Sept. 3 were also scrapped, giving teams more time to get ready for the regular season, which opens Sept. 10 with Houston at Kansas City.

There are no changes to the regular season schedule.

The league continues to draw up protocols, not only for COVID-19 mitigation but for ramping up practices during the first few weeks of training camp.

The annual Hall of Fame Game pitting Pittsburgh and Dallas on Aug. 6 was recently scrapped as the induction ceremonies were pushed back to 2021.

Each team will have one home and one away game once some of the scheduling is reshuffled, which isn’t necessary for the Packers.

The Packers, who were scheduled to host the Arizona Cardinals and visit the Kansas City Chiefs those weeks, will now only play the Cleveland Browns at home before visiting the New York Giants.

If the Giants game stays scheduled for August 29th, there will be exactly 14 days between then and the season opener on September 13, in case anyone will need to quarantine.

The preseason schedule change report came shortly after the Packers announced St. Norbert College won’t be hosting them while training camp is in session on Wednesday afternoon.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

SportScene 13

Bucks prepare for the restart of the NBA Season

Updated: 21 hours ago
When the NBA season paused, the Milwaukee Bucks had the best record in the league with 53 wins and just 12 losses. Now as they prepare for the season to resume at the end of the month, we hear how Giannis Antetokounmpo and head coach Mike Budenholzer are getting ready in our SportScene13 Spotlight.

SportScene 13

Packers sign 1st-round pick Love, 2nd-round choice Dillon

Updated: 21 hours ago
The Green Bay Packers have signed each of their two top draft picks: Utah State quarterback Jordan Love and Boston College running back A.J. Dillon.

Sportscene

Packers: Team won’t stay at St. Norbert College for 2020 training camp

Updated: 23 hours ago
|
By WBAY news staff
The Packers say they will use their facilities at Lambeau Field for all of their entire training camp operations this year.

News

WIAA, University of Wisconsin study shows depression is up among Wisconsin high school athletes

Updated: Jun. 30, 2020 at 4:25 PM CDT
|
By Reece Van Haaften
The WIAA and University of Wisconsin released a study that shows depression and anxiety is up among Wisconsin athletes since school was moved to virtual teaching and sports were canceled.

Latest News

SportScene 13

Milwaukee Bucks to resume season July 31 in Florida

Updated: Jun. 26, 2020 at 8:18 PM CDT
The Milwaukee Bucks will resume the 2019-20 NBA season on Friday, July 31 against the Boston Celtics.

SportScene 13

Packers Hall of Fame to open Monday, June 29

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 8:50 PM CDT
The museum will be implementing several new procedures and policies to help keep guests safe.

SportScene 13

Eau Claire Cavaliers cancel season

Updated: Jun. 25, 2020 at 12:16 PM CDT
|
By Duncan Goldberg
Today, the Eau Claire Cavaliers amateur baseball team canceled what would have been their 50th season.

SportScene 13

Eau Claire Express cancel 2020 baseball season

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 10:46 PM CDT
|
By Bob Gallaher
Express owner says player safety is their top priority.

SportScene 13

Stange looks back on USHL Season

Updated: Jun. 24, 2020 at 5:43 PM CDT
|
By Justus Cleveland
Sam Stange looks back on his season in the USHL and how it will help him in college at Wisconsin.

SportScene 13

MLB players agree to report July 1

Updated: Jun. 23, 2020 at 8:08 PM CDT
|
By AP
Major League Baseball players agree to report starting July 1, outstanding operations issues resolved.