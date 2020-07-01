Advertisement

Shaw AFB officials: Pilot dead following F-16 aircraft crash on base

Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.
Shaw Air Force Base in South Carolina has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died.(Source: WIS/Gray News)
By Kiana Miller
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 6:21 AM CDT
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUMTER, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Shaw Air Force Base has confirmed that the pilot of the U.S. Air Force F-16CM Fighting Falcon that crashed late Tuesday night has died, WIS reported.

The aircraft was assigned to the 20th Fighter Wing. The incident occurred on the military base around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

Officials at Shaw AFB say that the aircraft was on a routine training mission with one pilot on board when the crash happened.

Update: Pilot confirmed deceased

The pilot of the F-16CM that crashed at approximately 2330 on June 30, 2020, during a routine training mission here at Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., was pronounced dead. The name of the pilot is being withheld until 24 hours after next of kin notification. Out of respect and consideration for the family, we ask for your patience and to avoid speculation until we release more information.

Posted by Shaw Air Force Base on Wednesday, July 1, 2020

Shaw AFB emergency responders were on scene. Sumter County Fire and Rescue assisted with the crash.

The pilot was taken to Prisma Tuomey Hospital for treatment where they later died.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown and the identity of the pilot has not been released.

On Wednesday, Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis issued the following statement:

“We at Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were saddened to learn of the tragic incident that occurred at Shaw Air Force Base Wednesday morning. We have a great relationship with Shaw and will continue to be here for them, especially during this difficult time. The feeling of losing one of your own is indescribable. Our condolences go out to the airman’s family and Shaw.”

Copyright 2020 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Study: World’s pile of electronic waste grows ever higher

Updated: moments ago
The world's mountain of discarded flat-screen TVs, cellphones and other electronic goods grew to a record high last year, according to an annual report released Thursday.

National

Fort Hood identifies suspect in soldier’s disappearance who committed suicide

Updated: moments ago
|
By Staff
Fort Hood officials Thursday identified a soldier who was a suspect in an Army CID investigation who committed suicide as police approached.

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 8 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

Latest News

National

Tips for safely handling fireworks this Fourth of July

Updated: 22 minutes ago
Many people might be tempted to create smaller firework shows of their own and experts are worried.

National

Tips for safe July Fourth celebrations

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
The CPSC wants to remind everyone on how to safely handle these potentially dangerous items this holiday weekend.

National

Celebrated broadcaster Hugh Downs dies at 99

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Longtime television personality and newscaster Hugh Downs passed away Wednesday at the age of 99.

News

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

Updated: 32 minutes ago
|
By Jackson Danbeck
The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

National

Coronavirus concerns freeze Vanilla Ice show

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By JIM VERTUNO
The 1990s rapper with the hit single "Ice Ice Baby" had been scheduled to play a lakeside concert just outside Austin on Friday, but on Thursday he announced it was being postponed.