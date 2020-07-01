UW-Eau Claire launches new diversity training for students

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire is teaching it’s students about equity and inclusion. UW-Eau Claire is launching it’s “Equity, Diversity and Inclusion” or EDI online training for all new, incoming students.

EDi training is required for new, upcoming students at UWEC. (WEAU)

The Executive Director of EDI Jodi Thessing-Ritter says although there have been recent events and protests surrounding racial injustice, this program has been in the works for several years.

"We are hoping that by having students engaged in more thoughtful inquiry to topics of equity, diversity and inclusion that they'll come to campus better prepared to be members of our inclusive campus community."

The EDI training is an online, 50 minute course with modules of information, videos and quizzes covering different topics.

"It covers discrimination dealing with race, ethnicity, religion, disability, gender as well, sexual orientation, gender expression," said UWEC student member of EDI Iman Dikko.

Dikko, who is an international student, was a part of the planning process. She says she hopes the EDI training program will educate students who many not have experienced diversity growing up.

“As an international student it’s hard being in a different country with different experiences, but then to add the fact that I am also a racial minority. So for other people to understand why people like me feel uncomfortable sometimes and how they can call out problems, how they can deal with problems, how they can deal with problems or how they can look into themselves internally and deal with their own personal biases.”

Thessing-Ritter says since Eau Claire has been a predominately white campus in the past, it is important to create a safe space for everyone.

"It's really critical that our students understand the broad diversity that is our campus from social economic status to religion to gender and sexuality, as well as race and ethnicity and disability."

Members of the UW-Eau Claire EDI committee say they hope this new resource can make a positive difference on campus.

Thessing-Ritter says the EDI training is only required for new, incoming students, but she hopes current students will take the time to also learn about the important topics discussed in the interactive modules.

