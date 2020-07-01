Advertisement

UPDATE: Chippewa County Health Department holds COVID-19 update

Chippewa County has seen an increase of 20 cases the past week, their largest weekly increase and has 91 confirmed cases
Chippewa County Health Department is scheduled to give a COVID-19 update.
By Annemarie Payson and Justus Cleveland
Published: Jul. 1, 2020 at 9:21 AM CDT
CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - The Chippewa County Health Department held their weekly COVID-19 on Wednesday. The county has 91 confirmed cases, which is an increase of 20 from last week. That is the largest increase the county has seen since the pandemic started. They also had their largest daily increase (6) occur last Wednesday. Here is the current statistics for Chippewa County:

91 confirmed cases (increase of 20 from last week)

72 released or recovered

18 being monitored

4772 negative test results

0 Hospitalizations and 0 deaths

Masks are now required at county buildings. They also have introduced a data dashboard so people can see the metrics and data being used for the guidelines for gatherings. The current risk level is at “moderate”. 50 people are recommended for indoor gatherings and 100 for outdoor. Face coverings and social distancing is recommended. Increase cleaning and people not sharing food also advised (not buffet style).

There have been an increase of positive tests from people not physically distancing at work. Recommended that you wear masks if eating in the break room and social distance. Alternatives such as eating outside or at work space suggested.

Contract tracing occurs at smaller businesses more than large box stores for different reasons. Smaller businesses have more chance for contact due to small spaces, more time spent in the area and less employees. Disease can spread despite safeguards that are put in place.

Questions:

Is the policy to wear masks in county buildings going to happen in more counties and can the mandate businesses to have similar policies?

-Several other counties have similar policies in place. They can put out guidance on masks, but it’s up to the businesses.

Why did they put the mask policy into effect?

-The courts were mandating it, so it made it easier for all the buildings to have the policy. The consensus is masks are important in helping control spread. As people came back to work in the buildings, some of those patrons coming in were not wearing them, so the decision was made to help protect employees.

Thoughts on the 18 (updated to 20 later in the day) positive tests in the past week?

-Highest one week total and they had their highest daily total (6). The testing numbers are similar so the higher numbers had little to do with the higher amount of testing being done.

Any plan for “pool testing”?

Not planning on that, but working with the state for more group testing of those at risk.

How long does it take to get results?

-24 to 48 hours. In the good zone for results, but that could change as cases increase.

Is there a high risk for those who vape or smoke?

-Some preliminary evidence shows that smoking and vaping does put people at a higher risk.

Do you see the requirement to wear a mask going away at anytime?

-Decision has been made based on COVID-19 and don’t see it lasting forever. Once a treatment or vaccine is available, they will re-assess. People may be more careful during cold and flu season.

Who can get tests?

-Anybody with a symptom can get a test. Not at a point for widespread asymptomatic testing.

Are we in a “spike” for cases?

-We are seeing spikes in areas of Wisconsin, but not everywhere. Only time will tell what the trend will be, but the expect cases at a higher level.

