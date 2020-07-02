Advertisement

Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.
(NBC15)
By Jackson Danbeck
Published: Jul. 2, 2020 at 2:19 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

The state Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the average number of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days stands at 502 on Thursday. That’s 11 more compared to the day before, and 16 more than the day before.

Percent of positive cases
Percent of positive cases(Wisconsin DHS)

But at the same time, the percent of positive new cases continues to dip to 4.2 percent as the state expands testing, the lowest since June 25.

According to the latest figures, people between the ages of 20 and 29 are the most common group to have tested positive for coronavirus, at 23 percent. The next most common groups are people between the ages of 30-29, at 18 percent, and between 40-49 years old, at 15 percent.

Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, raising the total death toll in the state at 793. Deaths due to COVID-19 are down significantly compared to other spikes in late March and mid April. A graph from the DHS shows one of the lowest average death rates since the pandemic seriously took hold in Wisconsin.

Number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported
Number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported(Wisconsin DHS)

Just under 30,000 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since DHS began tracking cases.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTYCASESDEATHS
Adams Co.192
Brown Co.2,91642
Columbia Co.881
Dane Co.1,95332
Dodge Co.4615
Grant Co.16113
Green Co.891
Green Lake Co.330
Iowa Co.320
Jefferson Co.2424
Juneau Co.391
Lafayette Co.740
Marquette Co.161
Milwaukee Co.11,510390
Richland Co.164
Rock Co.87324
Sauk Co.1083
Waukesha Co.1,21039

Copyright 2020 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

AG Kaul Announces Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Attorney General Josh Kaul today announces the launch of a Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women Task Force to help fight the abduction, homicide, violence and trafficking of Indigenous women in Wisconsin.

National

US unemployment falls to 11%, but new shutdowns are underway

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Christopher Rugaber
Unemployment falls to 11.1% as the U.S. added a record 4.8 million jobs in June, but the pandemic dims the outlook for further gains.

News

Hugh Downs, TV news and game show host, dies

Updated: 21 minutes ago
His family said Downs died of natural causes Wednesday night in Scottsdale, Arizona.

News

Eau Claire County and Wisconsin COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
Eau Claire County with 9 new cases of COVID-19, Wisconsin with 539

Latest News

News

Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Justus Cleveland
An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

Health

Health officials: Stay home July Fourth to avoid infection

Updated: 2 hours ago
The state health department said Thursday that nearly 20% of total reported cases in the state have come in the last two weeks.

Hello Wisconsin

Ag Chat with Bob Bosold - July 2

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
Hello Wisconsin checks in with Bob Bosold for the latest corn numbers and other agriculture news.

National

Family witnesses bison charge at woman in Yellowstone National Park

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
A Minnesota family was camping at Yellowstone National Park when they witnessed a bison charge at a woman.

News

Hixton woman injured in wrong-way crash on I-94

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Tyler Mickelson
A 24-year-old Hixton woman is in serious condition after a wrong-way crash in Jackson County.

Hello Wisconsin

Firework sales booming in the Chippewa Valley

Updated: 10 hours ago
|
By Sarah Winkelmann
Since many Fourth of July celebrations are canceled, fireworks sales have increased this season.