Confirmed COVID-19 cases surpass 2,000 in Dane County

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The average number of confirmed COVID-19 cases over the past seven days continues to climb, even though the percent of positive new cases fell during the same period in Wisconsin. In another milestone, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Dane County surpassed 2,000 on Thursday, at 2,061.

The state Department of Health Services reported in its daily update that the average number of new COVID-19 cases over the last seven days stands at 502 on Thursday. That’s 11 more compared to the day before, and 16 more than the day before.

Percent of positive cases (Wisconsin DHS)

But at the same time, the percent of positive new cases continues to dip to 4.2 percent as the state expands testing, the lowest since June 25.

According to the latest figures, people between the ages of 20 and 29 are the most common group to have tested positive for coronavirus, at 23 percent. The next most common groups are people between the ages of 30-29, at 18 percent, and between 40-49 years old, at 15 percent.

Seven new deaths from COVID-19 were reported on Wednesday, raising the total death toll in the state at 793. Deaths due to COVID-19 are down significantly compared to other spikes in late March and mid April. A graph from the DHS shows one of the lowest average death rates since the pandemic seriously took hold in Wisconsin.

Number of deaths due to COVID-19 reported (Wisconsin DHS)

Just under 30,000 people have been confirmed with COVID-19 in Wisconsin since DHS began tracking cases.

County Breakdown

A county-by-county breakdown of COVID-19, per DHS daily report.

COUNTY CASES DEATHS Adams Co. 19 2 Brown Co. 2,916 42 Columbia Co. 88 1 Dane Co. 1,953 32 Dodge Co. 461 5 Grant Co. 161 13 Green Co. 89 1 Green Lake Co. 33 0 Iowa Co. 32 0 Jefferson Co. 242 4 Juneau Co. 39 1 Lafayette Co. 74 0 Marquette Co. 16 1 Milwaukee Co. 11,510 390 Richland Co. 16 4 Rock Co. 873 24 Sauk Co. 108 3 Waukesha Co. 1,210 39

