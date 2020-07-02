Chippewa County COVID-19 Update for July 2nd

CHIPPEWA FALLS, Wis. (WEAU) - Chippewa County now has 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 after five new cases were confirmed on Thursday.

The five new cases come from 100 new tests that included 95 negative results. The county has seen 25 new cases since last July 24th.

Chippewa County Statistics for COVID-19

96 confirmed cases (increase of 5 since Wednesday)

74 released from isolation ( increase of 2)

4,876 negative test results (increase of 95)

0 deaths

