Chippewa Falls motel shooting suspect pleaded guilty, ordered to mental health facility

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - The man charged with battery and making terrorist threats after a officer-involved shooting happened at the Indianhead Motel in Chippewa Falls has pleaded guilty.

Court records show Christopher Knyphausen was in court Chippewa County court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to charges of battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement and making terrorist threats. He was sentenced to four years in a mental health facility.

In August of 2019, Knyphausen called dispatch to tell officers that he knew they were looking for them and that he had a gun. Deputy Adam Prorok shot Knyphausen and his actions were justified by the District Attorney’s Office.

