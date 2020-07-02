Clark County reports seventh COVID-19 death

NEILLSVILLE, Wis. (WEAU) - An individual in their 40′s has died of COVID-19 in Clark County. It is the seventh COVID-19 related death in the county.

The individual had no underlying medical conditions.

As for Thursday, Clark County has had 80 total cases of the disease, with 16 of those cases active. The counties fatality rate (8.7%) is nearly three times higher than the state average of 3%.

In statement, the Clark County Health Department said “Our hearts continue to go out to the grieving families and community members affected by COVID-19,” stated Brittany Mews, Clark County Health Officer. “We would like to extend our deepest condolences to everyone impacted past and present.”

Copyright 2020 WEAU. All rights reserved.