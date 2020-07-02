Convicted sex offender to be released and residing in Sigel

SIGEL, Wis. (WEAU) - A convicted sex offender will be released from prison and will be residing in the town of Sigel.

Wood County Sheriff’s Office says 53-year-old Michael Burk will be living at 5055 Knuth Road in Sigel.

Burk has a lifetime GPS monitor and is labeled a level three sex offender. This is the highest classification of notification level in regards as potential threat or danger to the community, according to Wood County Sheriff Captain Quentin Ellis.

He was convicted of five counts of second degree sexual assault and possession of child pornography and more in Marathon County.

If you have questions about his placement, you are asked to contact the Department of Corrections- Sex Offender Registry at 608-240-5830.

